Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Putaruru Baptist Church
Arapuni street
Dell (Cadman) DURIE

Dell (Cadman) DURIE Notice
DURIE, Dell (nee Cadman). Peacefully on 1st January 2020 at Rangiura Home Putaruru. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved Mum and mother in law to Peter and Pam Herbert, Janice and Rob Bolton, Susan and Roger Stack, Wendy and Michael Strange, Mitchell and Anita. Loved Nana to her seventeen grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Loved sister to Barry, Joy, the late Fay, and the late Wayne. "A good woman is hard to find, and worth more than diamonds" Proverbs 31. A Service for Dell will be held at the The Putaruru Baptist Church Arapuni street on Tuesday, 7th January at 11.00 am followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
