|
|
|
BIBBY, Delia Francis (nee Hogan). Born April 6, 1936. Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Resthome and Hospital in Cambridge on October 8, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael. Much loved mother of Stephen, Paul, Michelle (deceased), David, Andrea, Rachel, Louise and loved mother in law. Treasured Gran to 13 grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren. We will miss your zest for life and joyful laughter, your beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes. RIP. Love you mum. In lieu of flowers, messages of condolence would be appreciated. Rosary to be held on Monday October 26 at 5:00pm and Requiem mass will be held on Tuesday October 27 at 11:00am, St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville. All communications to the Bibby family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020