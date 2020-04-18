Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Delecia D'ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delecia Doreen (Del) D'ROSE

Add a Memory
Delecia Doreen (Del) D'ROSE Notice
D'ROSE, Delecia Doreen (Del). Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on Thursday 16th April 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved mother of Hilton and Justine and mother-in-law of Chris; loved sister of Sylvia, Jillian and Felicity; and loved Nana of Luca and Cruz. A private burial for Delecia has been held in Taupo. A celebration of her life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Taupo, date to be notified. Communications to Delecia's family c/o 74 Golden Sands Drive, Papamoa. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delecia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -