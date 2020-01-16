Home

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
TOWNSEND, Delcia Jean (Del). Passed away on 15 January 2020 surrounded by family at home after a courageous fight with Leukaemia. Aged 66. Beloved wife of Mark. Much loved Mum of Jodie and Lewis, Caleb and Carolyn. Treasured Nan of Jordan, Josh, Zara, and Brittany, Chanelle, Trelise. Del, Mum, Nan you will be missed beyond comprehension. Flowers welcome or donations can be made to the Motutapu Ward, Auckland City Hospital, Private Bag 92-024 Auckland Mail Centre 1142. A funeral for Del will be held at the Milford Primary School, 34 Shakespeare Rd, Milford on Saturday 18 January 2020 at 11am. All communications C/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247,



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
