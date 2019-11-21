Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's- in-Holy Trinity
446 Parnell Road
Parnell
Deirdre (Dee) McONIE


1947 - 2019
Deirdre (Dee) McONIE Notice
McONIE, Deirdre (Dee). Diocesan School for Girls, together with its community of Old Girls, parents and friends, wishes to express its deep sorrow at the death of former Head of Junior School Mrs Dee McOnie. Mrs McOnie led the Junior School from 1987 until her retirement in 2008. Her leadership while strong and decisive, was also graced with a charm and style all her own. Loved and respected by staff and students alike, her legacy is the lasting contribution she made to the lives of so many of our young women. Her warmth, strength, love and compassion remain a model for all to follow. May she rest in eternal peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
