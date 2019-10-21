|
SCOTT, Deirdre Margaret. Peacefully passed away suddenly on Saturday 19th October 2019. Dearly loved wife to the late Wally, Mum to Johnny, Caro and Jax, Gma to Tash, Liam and Bayleigh and Great Gma to Kahlia, Jadyn, Liana and Levi. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Thursday 24th October at 9:30am. For viewings, you can pay your respect to "Dids" at Morrison Funeral Home from Monday 21st October - Tuesday 22nd October. Deirdre will then move to her private residence at 107 Tiroroa Avenue, Te Atatu South on Wednesday 23rd October. Viewings will resume again on Thursday 24th October morning from 9:00am in the chapel. "We would love everyone to draw or write something on Dids' coffin, so pens will be provided for whenever you go to see mum!" Feel free to bring a flower for her farewell.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019