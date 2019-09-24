Home

LOWNDES, Deirdre Lorraine (Dee). Peacefully in Mt Maunganui on Sunday 22nd September 2019 aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Ivan Aitken, and the late Alby. Much loved mother and mother in law of Donna and Mel, Jan and Andy, and Mike and Tanya. Treasured nana of Sean, Erica, Abbey, Cole, Logan, and Keanu, and great nana of Indy and her expected sister. A service for Dee will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 26th September at 11am. Messages to the Lowndes family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
