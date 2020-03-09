Home

Deirdre Kathleen (Derrick) FARRY


1937 - 2020
Deirdre Kathleen (Derrick) FARRY Notice
FARRY, Deirdre Kathleen (nee Derrick). Born May 5, 1937. Passed away on March 1, 2020. At Gold Coast Hospital. Wife of the late Daniel. Mother of Brent, Bruce, Cameron, Sheridan, Amber and the late Tina and Suzette. Nana of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Sister and Sister in Law of Warren and Margaret and Aunty of Helen and Andrea. A Service will be held on 11th March at Mudgeeraba. All Communications to Mrs A. Hollingsworth, 20 Palmerston Drive, Oxenford 4210, Queensland, Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
