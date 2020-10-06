Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
90 Bethlehem Rd
Bethlehem, Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deirdre PRATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deirdre Elizabeth PRATT

Add a Memory
Deirdre Elizabeth PRATT Notice
PRATT, Deirdre Elizabeth. Passed away on 3 October 2020. Much loved wife of Wayne. Loved and adored mum of Nathan, Benjamin, Rebekah, Jordan-Luke, Hannah (late) and Ashleigh, her grandbabies Jackson and Ruby, and her sister Anne. The service for Deirdre will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, Tauranga on Friday 9 October at 11:30am followed by private burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Communications to the Pratt Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deirdre's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -