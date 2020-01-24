|
BULLOCK, Deirdre. Passed away peacefully on 21 January 2020 aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Loving mum of David, Adrian (deceased) Jeremy and their families. Adored Grandmother of Charlotte, Melanie, Madison, and Matthew. Dearly loved sister of Valerie and sister in law of Peter (deceased) and Joyce, Mac (deceased) and Anne, Paul and Ellen. Cherished Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Your presence was the best present. We will miss you so much. A service for Deirdre will be held on Tuesday 28 January 2.30pm at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to North Shore Hospice PO Box 331129 Takapuna 0740 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 24, 2020