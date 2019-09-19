|
SIMANKE, Deirdre Ann. Passed away suddenly but peacefully after a short illness accompanied by her family on Tuesday 17 September 2019. Much loved wife to Gerhard. Mother and mother in law to Dominique, Jenni, Lizzie and Dene; Katja and Matt; Gerhard jnr and Kath. Loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren. A celebration of Deirdre's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 21 September at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019