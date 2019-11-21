|
McONIE, Deirdre Ann Jean (Dee) (nee McKay). 30th of September 1947 - 19th of November 2019. Passed away after a brief illness. Dearly loved and sadly missed by: Nina, Tony, Thomas, Claudia, and Emma; James and Scarlett; Sarah, Sue, and Isaac - and extended family. Dee's funeral service will be held on Friday the 29th of November 2019 at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland at 1:00pm. Communications to Davis Funerals: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019