Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's- in-Holy Trinity
446 Parnell Road
Parnell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deirdre McONIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deirdre Ann Jean (nee McKay) (Dee) McONIE


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Deirdre Ann Jean (nee McKay) (Dee) McONIE Notice
McONIE, Deirdre Ann Jean (Dee) (nee McKay). 30th of September 1947 - 19th of November 2019. Passed away after a brief illness. Dearly loved and sadly missed by: Nina, Tony, Thomas, Claudia, and Emma; James and Scarlett; Sarah, Sue, and Isaac - and extended family. Dee's funeral service will be held on Friday the 29th of November 2019 at St Mary's- in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland at 1:00pm. Communications to Davis Funerals: [email protected]



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deirdre's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -