Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
03-546-5700
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Deidre MANHIRE

Deidre MANHIRE Notice
MANHIRE, Deidre. Sadly, passed away at Summerset Nelson on Friday 20th November 2020. Aged 93. Loved wife of the late Noel. Cherished mother and mother in law of Nicola and Willem, Simon and Catherine, Melissa and Tony, Matthew and Patricia. Loved Mutti of Benjamin and Sophia, Oliver and Samuel, Joshua, Alice and Emma, James and Lisa Jane. Dearly loved great grandmother of her 7 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Deidre's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson on Tuesday the 1st of December at 2pm. Messages can be sent to Deidre's family c/o 18A Devon St, Stoke, Nelson, 7011. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors. F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
