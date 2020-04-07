Home

Deidre Helen (nee Banks) (De) FULLJAMES

Deidre Helen (nee Banks) (De) FULLJAMES Notice
FULLJAMES, Deidre Helen (De) (nee (Banks)). On 3rd April 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Somerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, loved wife of John (deceased) and loved sister and sister in law of Rud and Barbara (Australia), Mike and Ann (Upper Hutt), Terry and Dulcie (Hamilton) and Di and John Gale (Australia). A loved mother, step mother, cousin and aunt now at rest. Privately cremated. Messages to Terry Banks, 55 Herman Rd, RD2, Ohaupo 3882
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
