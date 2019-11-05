Home

YURETICH, Deborah Katrina. Deborah passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 31 October 2019, aged 50 years, 21 days after her beloved mum Nellie. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Ivan and the late Nellie. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Karen and Peter Connolly, Gail and Paul Verry, Gregory and Helen, the late Katrina and Stephen and Helen. "Special" aunty of the late Richard, Julia, Toby, the late George, Dominic, Alex, Alice, Joshua and Emma. Great aunty Deborah of Jack, Arie and Isabella. A private graveside service was held for Deborah on Monday, 4 November. Communications to the Yuretich Family, PO Box 177, Ahipara 0449.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
