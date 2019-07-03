|
|
|
PAHL, Deborah Jayne. On 29 June 2019 aged 49. Much loved daughter of Eileen and the late Mertyn Pahl. Beloved sister of Grady, JoAnn and Jackie and cherished sister in law of Cherryl and Peter. Loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Devoted to friends, family and her faith. A service to celebrate Deb's life will be held on Monday 8 July 11.30am at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to The Dog Protection Society (Theresa Elizabeth Home for Dogs, PO Box 35-350, Browns Bay,Auckland, 0753,) in recognition of their charitable care of Eden and Imogen at short notice. Our lovely Deb, generous of heart and her time to all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019