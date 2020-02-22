|
WALKER, Deborah Grace, (Debbie). Service Number N91161, Warrant Officer RNZAF. On Tuesday 18 February 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 58 years. Dearly loved Daughter of Robin and Velda, loved sister and sister in law of Nicky and Jim, Special Aunty of Sam and Adelaide, and Ben, Great Aunty of Haererangi. Messages may be addressed to the Deborah Walker Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Debbie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch on Tuesday 25th February at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020