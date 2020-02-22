Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Chapel
London and Whitmore Streets
Christchurch
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Grace (Debbie) WALKER

Add a Memory
Deborah Grace (Debbie) WALKER Notice
WALKER, Deborah Grace, (Debbie). Service Number N91161, Warrant Officer RNZAF. On Tuesday 18 February 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 58 years. Dearly loved Daughter of Robin and Velda, loved sister and sister in law of Nicky and Jim, Special Aunty of Sam and Adelaide, and Ben, Great Aunty of Haererangi. Messages may be addressed to the Deborah Walker Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Debbie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch on Tuesday 25th February at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -