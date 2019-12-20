Home

Deborah Gael (Mills) CLARKE

Deborah Gael (Mills) CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Deborah Gael (nee Mills). Aged 58 years. On 18th December 2019 peacefully at Waitakere Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of Ivy and the late Jim. Loved wife of Warren. Loved sister of John, Peter and Richard and sister-in-law of Carol. Aunty of Kylie and Shaun, Ryan and Kit and great Aunt of Cayden and Amelia. After a courageous and thankfully short battle, at peace and in no pain, gone to be with Dad. Gone but not forgotten. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Waitakere Hospital for their loving attention of Deborah. Private Cremation. All correspondence to the Clarke family c/- 19 Ariki Drive, Snells Beach
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
