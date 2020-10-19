|
|
|
MITCHELL, Deborah Dianne Catherine (Debbie). MStJ Peacefully in Tauranga on Friday 16th October 2020. Much loved mum of the late Morgene, and Tyler. Loved step-mum of Perron, and Callum. Loved daughter of the late Bob and Bibi Morrison. Dearly loved sister and sister- in-law of Clive and Leonie Morrison, Paula and Clive Robinson, and Ramon Morrison. Requiem Mass for Debbie will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, corner Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 20th October at 2.00pm Messages to the Mitchell family C/- PO Box 13377 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020