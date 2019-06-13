WHITE, Deborah Clare (nee Sinton). 14 January 1958 - 10 June 2019. With a broken heart I announce my Angel has passed on after a short illness at Whangarei North Haven Hospice. Loved now and always wife and soul mate of Chris White. Daughter of Sue (deceased) and Don (deceased) Sinton, Daughter In-law of Keith (deceased), and Lois White. Sister of Judith (deceased) and Dean Sinton. Sister In-law of Denise Sinton and Kate, Richard, Dave, Kim and Paula White. Incredible Aunt of Shannon, Stacey, Felix and Carter. Adored by her Cousins and extended family. Very Special friend and colleague to many! The funeral service will be held at Dils Funeral Home, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Tuesday 18th at 3.30pm. Deb will be at Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden waiting for you to say an intimate goodbye by arrangement with Davis Funerals. A massive thank you to all the staff at Whangarei Hospice, especially Dr. Kees Lodder. In lieu of flowers please give generously to the Whangarei North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0114. 'Spread your wings now our Angel - you will be forever in our hearts'







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019