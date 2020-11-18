|
STEVENSON, Deane Thomas. Peacefully at home on Tuesday 17 November 2020, aged 54 years, in the arms of his beloved wife Carlene. The greatest dad to Dylan and Jessica, and loved by all of his whanau and friends. A celebration of Deane's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Friday 20 November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020