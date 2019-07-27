|
|
|
MCKENZIE, Deane Paul. Passed away peacefully on 25 July 2019 at Ambridge Rose Manor, aged 33. Much loved son of Graeme and Bromwyn. Adored and loved brother to Lisa and Luke, Kathryn and James, Scott and the late Adam. Super uncle to Trey, Savanah, Zavier, Camden, Jayden and Ella. He was loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of Deane's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 30 July at 1.00 pm. Donations to the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit would be appreciated by Deane's family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019