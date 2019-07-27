Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deane MCKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deane Paul MCKENZIE

Add a Memory
Deane Paul MCKENZIE Notice
MCKENZIE, Deane Paul. Passed away peacefully on 25 July 2019 at Ambridge Rose Manor, aged 33. Much loved son of Graeme and Bromwyn. Adored and loved brother to Lisa and Luke, Kathryn and James, Scott and the late Adam. Super uncle to Trey, Savanah, Zavier, Camden, Jayden and Ella. He was loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of Deane's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 30 July at 1.00 pm. Donations to the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit would be appreciated by Deane's family.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.