SUTHERLAND, Deane Lewis. Passed away peacefully on 27th March 2020, aged 58 years. Dearly loved Husband of Toni. Loved Brother to Mike, Hamish and Rob. Loved Dad to Dean, Elicia, Ruby and Lewis. Loved Step Dad to Crystal, Danielle, Dylan, Kaine and Kaitlin. Loved Poppa to Hayden, Tiana, Aalaya and Jacob. Rest In Peace. Rock on with the Angels. In our hearts forever. A service for Deane will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020