WILSON, Dean Robert. Passed away peacefully, at age 45, on 21 July 2020 at home in Beachlands while surrounded by his loving family Adored husband of Vonja. Cherished father of Jack. Much loved son of Linda and Ken, older brother of Monique and Dylan, son-in-law of Christine and Ross, brother-in- law of Mike, Cameron, and Louise. Favourite uncle of Zara, Asha, Lexie, Ethan, Vincent, Kurtis, Kate, Eli, and Alex. A great friend to many. "With your chrome heart shining in the sun, long may you run" A celebration of Dean's life will take place at Te Puru Community Centre, 954 Whitford Maraetai Rd, Beachlands, Auckland on Sunday 2 August 2020, at 11am. Dean's family request that in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lung Foundation NZ P.O.Box 97551, Manukau, Auckland 2241 would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020