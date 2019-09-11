|
|
|
BOTICA, Dean Graham. Passed away suddenly at home on 8th September 2019. Dearly loved best friend and partner of Tanya. Much loved father of Luke and Phoebe. Much loved son of Jose and Groz. Loved brother and uncle of Paul and Sue, Leah and Zak; Kerry and Adrian. Loved and valued in-law of Peta, Len, Karik, Allie and family. A Service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Saturday 14th September 2019 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Botica Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019