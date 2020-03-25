|
|
|
COOKE, Dean Edward (Cookie). Tragically, as the result of a fall on 20th March, 2020; in his 60th year. Dearly loved husband of Joy, much loved Dad of Ashlee, Troy, and Toni, and cherished Poppie of Tyla, Cruize, Kazius and Dakota. Much loved youngest son of May and the late Graeme, and loved brother of Greg. Cookie will be in his 'man- cave', 4 Lipscombe Road, Kaiaua from Wednesday 25th March to midday Thursday 26th March. A private cremation will follow. A Memorial Service and celebration of Cookie's life will be held when the current restrictions are lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020