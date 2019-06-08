|
van de PAVERD, Philippus Maria (Phil). Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital on 3 June 2019 with his family by his side. In his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Kathleen. Much loved Dad, father-in-law, Poppa Boy and Great Grandfather of Suzanne, Brett, Chris, Marcelle, Steve, Alexander and Lara. Judi, Peter and Kurt. Janette, Greg, Zane and Olivia. Now with his beloved Kathleen. Will be missed so much. At Dad's request, we will be having a private cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date in Mangonui.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
