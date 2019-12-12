Home

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
PATEL, Dayalbhai. Passed away peacefully on 10th December 2019 surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Nirmalaben (Niruben), dearly loved dad of Bhavana, Jemini, Dharmesh and Gita and Nalini. Adored dada of Hamesh, Jaishaan, Shayla, Dhariyan, Neel and Ahren. We love you and will miss you. May your soul rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. A service will be held at The Chapel, Manukau Memorial Gardens, 357 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Thursday 12th December at 3.30 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mercy Hospice Auckland would be kindly appreciated and can be left at the service



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
