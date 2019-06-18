|
PATEL, Dayalbhai Dullabhbhai. 69 years Passed away peacefully 14 June 2019. Loved husband of Vanitaben, father of Sailesh, Jayshree, Malti and Vipul. Father in law of Vandana, Vinu, Minesh and Kajal. Dearly loved grandfather of Dipesh, Vidhi, Ritik, Miten, Vansh and Rudra. You will be dearly missed and be in our hearts forever. A service will be held at Ann's Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri, 11am Tuesday 18 June 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Ambulance would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
