Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dayalbhai PATEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dayalbhai Dullabhbhai PATEL

Notice Condolences

Dayalbhai Dullabhbhai PATEL Notice
PATEL, Dayalbhai Dullabhbhai. 69 years Passed away peacefully 14 June 2019. Loved husband of Vanitaben, father of Sailesh, Jayshree, Malti and Vipul. Father in law of Vandana, Vinu, Minesh and Kajal. Dearly loved grandfather of Dipesh, Vidhi, Ritik, Miten, Vansh and Rudra. You will be dearly missed and be in our hearts forever. A service will be held at Ann's Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri, 11am Tuesday 18 June 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Ambulance would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.