WARIN, Dawson Wickham. 80 years Loved son of the late Pearl and Rev Wyvern Warin Father of Glenn ( Deceased) Malcolm and Kelly, Rowena and Fiona Brother of Jenny and Brian Turner Brother in law of Moira Osborne Grandy to Adam and Maddie, Veronica and Casey, Chelsea, Emma and Dylan Great Grandy to Kyan and Keeva Passed Peacefully surrounded by his family. Special thanks to Dr Fleischl and the amazing Staff of Monte Vista A Celebration of Dawson's life to be held at St Paul's Union Church Wednesday 10th June 2020 at 1.30pm. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020