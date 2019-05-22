|
|
|
BIRCH, Dawnson James. 10 September 1932 - 21 May 2019. Passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Village, Lower Hutt. Surrounded by his whanau. Beloved Husband of the Late Jean Rose Birch. Treasured Dad and Koro of his many Mokopuna. Dad will arrived at Wainuiomata Marae on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at 9.30am for a short time. Dad and Whanau will depart the marae at 11.00am for Pahinui Marae, Waipoua Forrest. Funeral Service will be held on Friday 24th May 2019, time to be confirmed. Haven Falls Funeral Home Wainuiomata Ph 0800-428-365
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
