ELLIOTT, Dawn Zeala, QSM. On Thursday, 25th June 2020 peacefully surrounded by Family, in her 82nd Year. Dearly loved Wife of Ronald. Adored Mother of Peter and Robyn; Sheryl and Devon; Joanne and Murray; Stephen and Raewyn; Rodney and Suzanne. Much loved Grandmother of 12 and Great- grandmother of 14. A Service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held in the War Memorial Hall Paeroa, Normanby Road, Paeroa, onTuesday 30th June 2020 at 1pm. A private cremation thereafter.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020