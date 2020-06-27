Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
War Memorial Hall Paeroa
Normanby Road
Paeroa
Dawn Zeala QSM ELLIOTT

ELLIOTT, Dawn Zeala, QSM. On Thursday, 25th June 2020 peacefully surrounded by Family, in her 82nd Year. Dearly loved Wife of Ronald. Adored Mother of Peter and Robyn; Sheryl and Devon; Joanne and Murray; Stephen and Raewyn; Rodney and Suzanne. Much loved Grandmother of 12 and Great- grandmother of 14. A Service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held in the War Memorial Hall Paeroa, Normanby Road, Paeroa, onTuesday 30th June 2020 at 1pm. A private cremation thereafter.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
