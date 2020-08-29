|
|
|
HUNTER, Dawn Yvonne (nee Coe). Peacefully at her home on 28th August, 2020 (surrounded by her loving family); aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Much loved mother of Faith, Sue, Noel, Macca, Kevin, Laurence and Raelene, and loved Nana and great-Nana of many. 'Peace at last. No more suffering'. A Celebration of Dawn's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 1st September at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 108 Captain Cook Road, RD1, Whitianga 3591.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020