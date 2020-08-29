Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Dawn Yvonne (Coe) HUNTER

Dawn Yvonne (Coe) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Dawn Yvonne (nee Coe). Peacefully at her home on 28th August, 2020 (surrounded by her loving family); aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Much loved mother of Faith, Sue, Noel, Macca, Kevin, Laurence and Raelene, and loved Nana and great-Nana of many. 'Peace at last. No more suffering'. A Celebration of Dawn's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 1st September at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 108 Captain Cook Road, RD1, Whitianga 3591.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
