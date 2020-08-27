Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
live streaming
email [email protected]
PETERSON, Dawn. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 25 August 2020, aged 85. Much loved wife of Kevin. Proud and loving mother of David and Andrew, and loving mother- in-law of Natasha and Laetitia. Adored grandmother of Emma, Laura, Cooper, Olivia, and Ruben. Loving sister of Lois and Arnold. A passionate and dedicated teacher for more than 43 years. Due to current circumstances, a small family service will be held on Monday 31 August. For access to the live streaming link, please email [email protected] Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020
