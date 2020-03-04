|
|
|
GREY, Dawn Patricia. Peacefully in Waipuna Hospice Tauranga, on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Garry. Much loved mother and mother in law of Martin and Nicki, Nicole and Dave, and Adrian (deceased), and Todd and Sue. Treasured grandma of Zoe, Kella, Flynn, Deeahn, Bradley and Georgia, Josh, and Aiden, and great grandma of Adrian. A service for Dawn will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa Tauranga, on Friday 6th March at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Grey family C/- PO Box 10082 Bayfair, Mount Maunganui 3152.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020