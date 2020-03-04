Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn GREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Patricia GREY

Add a Memory
Dawn Patricia GREY Notice
GREY, Dawn Patricia. Peacefully in Waipuna Hospice Tauranga, on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Garry. Much loved mother and mother in law of Martin and Nicki, Nicole and Dave, and Adrian (deceased), and Todd and Sue. Treasured grandma of Zoe, Kella, Flynn, Deeahn, Bradley and Georgia, Josh, and Aiden, and great grandma of Adrian. A service for Dawn will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa Tauranga, on Friday 6th March at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Grey family C/- PO Box 10082 Bayfair, Mount Maunganui 3152.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -