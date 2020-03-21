|
NORTHWOOD, Dawn. At Thames Hospital, on 19th March, 2020; with family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert. Much loved mother of Paul, Merrin and Greg. Beloved Gran of Dino; CJ, Michelle; Regan and Rory, and great-Gran of 9 great- grandchildren. A funeral service for Dawn will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow (Sunday) 22nd March, at 2:00pm, followed by a committal service in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, 67 Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Tuesday 24th March at 2:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020