Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium Chapel
67 Cemetery Road
Maunu, Whangarei
Dawn NORTHWOOD Notice
NORTHWOOD, Dawn. At Thames Hospital, on 19th March, 2020; with family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert. Much loved mother of Paul, Merrin and Greg. Beloved Gran of Dino; CJ, Michelle; Regan and Rory, and great-Gran of 9 great- grandchildren. A funeral service for Dawn will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow (Sunday) 22nd March, at 2:00pm, followed by a committal service in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, 67 Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Tuesday 24th March at 2:30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
