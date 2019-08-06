|
DARRINGTON, Dawn (Olive) (nee Ferguson). Born July 29, 1930. Passed away on August 03, 2019, aged 89. Greatly loved wife of the late Laurie, treasured mother of Greg, Glenda, Andrea and Lauren, adored 'Gran' and 'Great Gran' in Australia and NZ. In Laurie's arms again, enjoying Heaven together. Funeral will be held at 3 pm Friday 9th August at Morrison's Funeral Home, 220 Universal Dr, Henderson, West Auckland. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity below, or one of your favourites. https://www.msf.org/treating-survivors-family-and-sexual-violence-papua-new-guinea https://stcnz.givesecurely.com/kayembe
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019