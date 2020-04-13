|
COSSEY, Dawn Mary. Born November 24, 1929. Passed away at Summerset Karaka on April 11, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob (Robert) and cherished mother to Kevin & Jude and Sue & Daryl. Adored Nana of Melanie & Aaron, Sarah & Terry, Amanda & Roy, Kirstin & Clint and Rebecca & Jason. Very special Great Nana of Matua, Zoe, Kohen, Rhys, Tayne, Leah, Coby and Chloe. A kind and caring lady, you touched all of our lives in one way or another, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Summerset for their care and support. Privately cremated and due to the circumstances a celebration of Dawn's life will take place at a later date. All communications C/- P O Box 72-674, Papakura 2244.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020