VOLKNER, Dawn Marie (nee Constable). On 1st January 2020, after a short illness. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loving mum and mum in law to Andy and Roxy; Shayne and Kim; Debbie and Warwick. Nana to Damien, Jocelyn, Hayley, Dylan, Cary, and Matthew. Grandnana to Riley, Mila, Dom, and Allysa. "You fought hard Mum, Rest now". A celebration of Dawn's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave., Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday 8th January 2020, at 11:00am to be followed by private cremation. All communications to The Volkner Family, PO Box 7042, Tikipunga 0144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020