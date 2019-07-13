|
BUSH, Dawn Lynnette (nee Lorrigan). 82 years young, passed away 9th July 2019. Wife of the late Doug, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Michelle, Shane and Gaye, Grant and Rose. Cherished Nana to Eli, Deanna, Awatea, Ashlee and Ana. In accordance with Dawn's wishes a private cremation has already taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at 2.00pm, Wednesday 17th July 2019 at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, Dawn has asked for donations to be made to Waipuna Hospice and requested for bright colours to be worn.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019