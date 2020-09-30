|
|
|
MOODY, Dawn Lorraine. Sadly passed away Monday 28 September at 11.45pm. Dawn was born 29 January 1932 and lived till 2020. She was 88 years old. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Graham and Lilia Christensen. Much loved by sister Beverley Moody. Much loved by brother Olie Moody and wife Carol. Much loved aunt of Irena and Keith Ansell and Dianne Moody and Peter Moody. She was also loved by her late parents Muriel and Pop Christensen. "Bye sis. Love from family." A service will be held at Waikumete Cemetery small Chapel on Friday 2 October at 1pm. All communications to Graham 022-420-0548.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020