DAISLEY, Dawn Lorainne. Died at Tauranga Hospital on 26 August 2020, aged 90. Eldest daughter of Jack and Ruby Burrows, sister of Zola and Nita (both deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie-Elise, Lorraine and David (deceased), Chris, and Mark and Angela. Grandmother of six, great-grandmother of eight, and great-great-grandmother of Ivy. A private family cremation has been held as per Dawn's wishes. Messages to the Daisley family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020