Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Dawn Lorainne DAISLEY

Dawn Lorainne DAISLEY Notice
DAISLEY, Dawn Lorainne. Died at Tauranga Hospital on 26 August 2020, aged 90. Eldest daughter of Jack and Ruby Burrows, sister of Zola and Nita (both deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie-Elise, Lorraine and David (deceased), Chris, and Mark and Angela. Grandmother of six, great-grandmother of eight, and great-great-grandmother of Ivy. A private family cremation has been held as per Dawn's wishes. Messages to the Daisley family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020
