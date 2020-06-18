|
FRASER, Dawn Joanne (Jo). Passed away on 16 June 2020, aged 58 years. A true character who lived life to the fullest. An unstoppable force - the life and soul. Generous, loving and caring. Loved by all and tolerated by most! Will be dearly missed by her furbabies Golly and Reuben, all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at the Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Saturday 20 June 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020