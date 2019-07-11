|
WILLIAMS Dawn Hinehou Elaine. Passed away peacefully on the 8th July 2019; aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Desmond Coutts, Juliet and Innes Coutts, Marguerite Williams, Anthony and Robyn Williams, Michael Williams and Lucille Khornak, Jane and Steve Perkins, Paul and Grace Williams. Beloved Grandmother of Lance and Lana, Rhys and Annie, Grant and Caroline, Brent, Tim and Sarah, Lisa and Davie, Sarah and Luke, Selena and Aaron, Veronica and Carl, Jeremy and Becky, and the late Reuben, Deborah and Juan, Amy, Ben, Nicola, Ryan, Kate, Samuel, Isaac. Beloved Great Grandmother of Aliyah, Esmae, Ella, Austin and Isla. A Funeral service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Friday 12th July, at 2.00pm. All correspondence for the Williams Family, c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019