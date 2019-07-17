Home

Dawn Hilda PATTEN

Dawn Hilda PATTEN Notice
PATTEN, Dawn Hilda. Peacefully on Friday, 28th June 2019 at St Andrews Village. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Grant and Brenda, Bruce and Kath. Cherished Nana to Cameron, Ryan, Liam, Sean and Amy. We invite you to join us to celebrate Dawn's life on Saturday, 20th July at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers we would love you to donate to Dove Hospice, Glendowie who did so much for Dawn. Forever in our hearts.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
