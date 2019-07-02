|
PATTEN, Dawn Hilda. Peacefully on Friday, 28th June 2019 at St Andrews Village. Loved Mum and m.other-in-law of Grant and Brenda, Bruce and Kath. Cherished Nana to Cameron, Ryan, Liam, Sean and Amy. We invite you to join us to celebrate Dawn's life on Saturday, 20th July at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers we would love you to donate to Dove Hospice, Glendowie who did so much for Dawn. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019