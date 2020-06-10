|
HEASLEY, Dawn (nee Piggott). Passed away on 8th June 2020 at Waikato Hospital, loved ones by her side. Dearly loved wife of Alfred; loving Mother and Mother in Law to Sheena and Mark, Josh and Buddie, Mandy, and Kay. Nana to six Grandchildren: Shane, Sammi, Tashi, Markus, Jack and Luca, and four Great Grandchildren: Riley, Frankie, Mason and Nahlia. Forever in our hearts. A service for Dawn will be held at Grahams Chapel in West Street, Tuakau on Friday 12th June at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020