ELLIOTT, Dawn. Peacefully, at Golden Pond Private Hospital, Whakatane, on Tuesday 21st April 2020 in her 78th year. Loved wife of the late Clem. Loved mother and mother in law of Debbie and Craig Rowe, Andrea and Charles Cockery, Sandra and Jonathan Wray, Dione and William Schick, David (deceased). Loved grandma of Aaron, Karli (deceased), Kirstin, Jaime, Paige, Jerram, Dean, Luke, Sarah, Zac and Emma, great-grandma of Tomairangi. Due to the current circumstances, a private cremation will be held. Communications please to the Elliott family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2020