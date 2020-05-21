|
ECCLES, Dawn. 20 September 1928 - 19 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loved Mother of Robert and Wendy, Maurice and Fay, Peter and Raewyn, Colin and Sue, Trevor and Angela. Loved Grandmother of Chris and Donna, Wayne and Tameika, Rochelle and Jono, Phillip and Janneke, Gavin and Heather, Megan and Shaun, Steven and Jennie, Michael, Jillian. Loved Great Grandmother of Ryan, Brody, Maddison, Charlie, Sam, Harlen, Iylah, Ethan and Adam. A big thank you to the staff at OPR2, Waikato Hospital. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held for Dawn.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020